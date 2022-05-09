Russia Says It Destroyed US-made Radar System In Ukraine

Moscow: Russia on Monday said that it has destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar station near the Ukrainian town of Zolote.

The claim by Russia comes on a day when it marks the Victory Day, signifying the Soviet Union’s win over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a video on the occasion, saying Ukraine will have two Victory Days.

“We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II. Where more than 8 million Ukrainians died. And every fifth Ukrainian didn’t return home. In total, the war claimed at least 50 million lives,” Zelenskyy said. “We don’t say we can repeat.'”

On Sunday, the Russian defence ministry had said its high-precision missiles had destroyed weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukrainian forces from the United States and unspecified Western countries at a railway station near the town of Soledar.