Jitu Bhaiya-Led Series Panchayat Season 2 Trailer Is Out

Mumbai: Jitendra Kumar-starrer, much-awaited first full trailer of Amazon Prime Video show Panchayat Season 2 is out.

Official Release Date – May 20, 2022, only on Amazon Prime Video

From the makers of Hostel Daze and Kota Factory, the Jitendra Kumar starrer is all to arrive on Amazon Prime Video soon.

The social-comedy web series follows the story of Abhishek Tripathi, who is least interested in his government job and gets to deal with a lot of drama happening around a small village.

The over two-minute clip sees Jitendra Kumar’s engineer-turned-panchayat secretary Abhishek battle new unique obstacles in Phulera, even as his bond with the village people, like Vikas and Pradhan ji (played by an in-form Raghubir Yadav) becomes deeper.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “With newer issues plaguing the villagers, how will Abhishek manage to balance it all and let the right prevail? Peppered with slice of life moments and ample doses of humour, Panchayat Season 2 promises to captivate audiences just like the first one.”

The video has Panchayat, and in fact TVF’s signature stamp of heart-warming humour written all over it.

Meanwhile, the trailer takes the audience to the most interesting part of the new season, where our hero can be seen interacting with Rinky (Pooja Singh), the daughter of Pradhan. It also teases a lot of political drama featuring Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik and other supporting actors of the show.

The trailer ends on a hilarious note where Abhishek, Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir), Prahlad Pandey (Faisal) and Vikas (Chandan) are drinking beer at night, while the protagonist pledges to drink less from the next day and everyone laughs at him.