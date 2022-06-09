Rupee Slips 10 Paise To 77.78 Against US Dollar

New Delhi: The rupee slipped 10 paise to 77.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.74 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.78, registering a fall of 10 paise from the last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee recovered from its record low to close 10 paise higher at 77.68 against the American currency.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.26 per cent to USD 123.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent lower at 102.52.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 163.34 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 54,729.15, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 41.00 points or 0.25 per cent to 16,315.25.