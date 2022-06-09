Barabati Stadium
Stampede-like Situation Outside Barabati Stadium; Police Resort To Lathicharge

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Police here resorted to lathi-charge after a stampede-like situation occurred near ticket counters of the Barabati stadium today.

According to reports, a scuffle broke out between people waiting outside the ticket counters of Barabati stadium here this afternoon. As the situation went violent, police personnel deployed in the area resorted to lathicharge to take control over the situation.

Hundreds of people, including women and children were found queuing up at the counters as the sale of offline tickets for general public began at 9 am today.

