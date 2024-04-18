Rs 10 lakh cash seized from pickup van in Bargarh, driver detained

Bargarh: Police today seized Rs 10 lakh cash at Haladipali Chowk from a person travelling in a pickup van to Sambalpur road from Bargarh’s Barpali area.

Reportedly, the accused person Chudamani Dora, a driver from Sambalpur district, has been detained at Bargarh Town Police Station for interrogation.

The police made the seizure during inspections and vigil on the movement of huge amounts of cash as the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force for the elections.

When the election code of conduct was enforced, the police checked the OD 15 U 356 pick-up carrying lakhs of rupees at Haldipali Street.

During interrogation, Dora failed to give satisfactory answers for carrying the cash, the police said.