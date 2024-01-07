Trial Run At Malkangiri Airport Successful, Odisha CM To Inaugurate On Jan 9

Malkangiri: In a major development, Malkangiri entered the aviation map with the trial run of the airport being conducted successfully on Sunday.

A test run of flights was conducted for landing of aircrafts at Malkangiri airport. Today, for the first time, VT 100 aircraft made a test landing. After landing, the pilot inspected the entire airport. He praised the preparations of the airport. Built on 106 hectares of land, the airport has 1620 meters of runway.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian will arrive here on 9th Jan to inaugurate this airport.