Robbers Attack Man On Highway, Flee with Cash And Gold Chain

Jaleswar: Armed robbers on Wednesday reportedly attacked a man in Balasore and looted cash over Rs 1 lakh with a gold chain from him.

According to reports, the man was attacked by the robbers while he was travelling in his car on the National Highway no. 57 near Bagpunji area in Balasore district. In this attack, the man was seriously injured.

Locals first spotted him and rushed him to the Balasore Hospital in critical condition. The police on receiving information reached the spot and initiated a probe into this matter. Two persons have been detained on suspicion of being involved in the case. Further details are awaited.