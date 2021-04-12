Rising COVID fatalities: Civic body to set up more crematoriums to conduct last rites

Lucknow: The city municipal corporation here will procure more electric crematoriums to ensure performance of last rites of coronavirus patients.

The civic body has taken the initiative as spike in coronavirus cases has created a situation like never before.

Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi told reporters here that cremating the bodies here has become a problem.

He said manpower is an issue, but added that efforts are being made to ease the situation. As many as 100 people have been engaged for cremation work, he added. Five electric crematoriums will be procured within 15-20 days adding that tenders will be issued in this regard.