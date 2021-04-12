Emami Paper Mills’ Colony Declared Micro-Containment Zone As 101 COVID Cases Detected

Balasore: The authorities on Monday declared a colony of Emami Paper Mills in the district as a micro-containment zone after 101 employees of the unit tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 158 fresh COVID cases were reported from the district today, of which 101 are from Emami Paper Mills.

Following this, the authorities today declared the colony as micro-containment zone. Besides, the district administration also closed one unit of three to prevent the spread of infections at the paper mill.

Earlier, two cases were detected from the paper mill in the district.

Meanwhile, the State today reported 1741 new infections during the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 1015 were detected in quarantine while 726 are local contact cases.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of cases as 268 more persons in the district contracted the virus.

With this, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha mounted to 351302 with 9259 active cases.