Six Injured In Road Mishap In Balasore 

Balasore: At least six persons sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Nalabahar on NH-60 under Basta police limits in this district today.

As per reports, the incident took place while the vehicle carrying six members of a family including women was en route to Chandaneswar from Balasore city when the driver lost control over the wheels and hit the guard wall of an over-bridge near Nalabahar area.

Later, some locals rescued and rushed the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

On being informed, the Basta police reached the spot and seized the ill-fated vehicle. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.