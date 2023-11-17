Revenue Inspector Convicted In Bribery Case In Odisha’s Bargarh; Gets 2-Yr Jail

Bhubaneswar: The Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur today convicted the former Revenue Inspector (RI) of Jhilminda under Attabira Tehsil of Bargarh district in a bribery case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

According to reports, the convict, Pian Mirdha, Ex-RI of Jhilminda, was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur TR No.12/2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for submitting a verification report to the Tahasildar for conversion of agricultural land to homestead land.

At present, Mirdha, who is serving a RI in Sohela of Bargarh was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and payment of a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act,1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Pian Mirdha, following his conviction.