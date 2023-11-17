“12th Fail” Nearing Rs 40 Cr+ Collection In India

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, “12th Fail,” is rapidly gaining momentum at the box office, poised to reach a net collection exceeding 40 crores in India.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, “12th Fail” has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide, achieving a commendable net collection of 35.65 cr within just three weeks of its release. The film’s compelling narrative and stellar performances have resonated strongly with viewers, solidifying its position as a must-watch cinematic experience.

Notably, “12th Fail” is breaking barriers as the first non-star cast success post-pandemic. Its global appeal is evident, with the worldwide gross box office standing at an impressive 45 crores.