Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Crosses 300 Cr. gross at the global box office in just 5 days!

It was the Diwali day when the audience got a special treat from the superstar Salman Khan with the release of his much-awaited Tiger 3. While the nation was celebrating the auspicious occasion, the film went on to create records by collecting 188.25 Cr. nett in India, crossing 300 Cr. gross worldwide in just 5 days.

With Tiger 3, Salman Khan also gave the best performance of his career. It also arrived as the highest Diwali opener ever. The film has booked a super strong hold on the weekdays. Having paved the journey of 1 week, the film has now collected 188.25 Cr. nett in India and crossed 300 Cr. gross worldwide in just 5 days.

Looking at its collection over the week in India, on Sunday, (Laxmi Pooja) The film collected 44.50 Cr., On Monday, (Amavasya) the film collected 59.25 Cr., On Tuesday (New Year) the film collected 44.75 Cr., On Wednesday (Bhau Beej), the film collected 21.25 Cr. and on Thursday, the film collected 18.50 Cr. Tiger 3 has had a fantastic hold as it put up similar collections to the Bhau Beej holiday and that too on a working Thursday.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.