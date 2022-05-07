Remembering Rabindranath Tagore and His Wise Words

Bhubaneswar: Today marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Nobel Award winner Rabindranath Tagore. He was very well known for his work on Bengali literature and music, and in 1913, he became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

India’s national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”, was composed by Rabindranath Tagore, and some of his other known works included Gitanjali, Gora, and Ghare-Baire.

As we remember Tagore today, here are some of the unforgettable words written by him: