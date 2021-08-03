Redmi Launches Laptop Series In India: More Details Here

New Delhi: Redmi has launched laptop series in India. The series includes RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning edition.

These are the first laptops under the Redmi sub-brand in the country. The company had entered the laptop category last year with the introduction of the Mi Notebook series. The new Re-Branded are affordable and designed for both students as well as early working professionals.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The new Redmibook series of laptops are powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The RedmiBook series will be sold in two variants and will be available in Charcoal grey colour. The RedmiBook Pro has been priced at ₹49,999. Interested buyers can also avail of an HDFC Bank discount of ₹3,500 on the laptop.

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition will be priced at ₹41,999 for a 256GB variant. The 512GB variant will be priced at ₹44,999. The company is providing a ₹2,500 discount for buyers using HDFC Debit Card, Credit Card and through EMIs. The sale will begin from 6 August at 12 PM from mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home.

XIAOMI REDMIBOOK PRO: SPECIFICATIONS

The RedmiBook Pro, as the name suggests, is the more powerful variant of the two laptops launched today. The RedmiBook Pro is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H CPU clocked at 4.4 GHz, a 35W H-series CPU that’s going to be slightly more powerful than the Intel Core i5-1135G7 that we’ve usually seen in the laptops in this price range. The RedmiBook Pro also sports an Iris Xe Graphics with no discrete GPU. The RedmiBook Pro only comes with 8GB DDRR RAM clocked at 3200 MHz and 512GB NVMe SSD storage by default by Xiaomi tells us that the users will be able to add additional storage later. The laptop has a metallic build and it sports a 15.6-inch FHD panel inside as you open the lid. The display also comes with an anti-glare coating. The RedmiBook Pro weighs 1.8Kgs and measures just 19.9mm in thickness. There’s also a webcam this time around on the laptop, something which was missing on the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. As for the port selection, the RedmiBook Pro comes packed with 2 USB 3.2 ports, USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, a gigabit ethernet port, an SD card reader and a 3.5mm combo jack. Xiaomi says the RedmiBook Pro can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge that we’ll be putting to test once we get our hands on it.

XIAOMI REDMIBOOK E-LEARNING EDITION: SPECIFICATIONS

Moving on to the RedmiBook e-learning E-edition is the same as the RedmiBook Pro, except in this case, we’re looking at an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor instead of the Core i5-11300H. This is also an 11th gen processor but it’s rated with a relatively lower TDP rating which means the RedmiBook Pro should be your pick if you are looking for the best performance. The e-Learning Edition also comes with only a 256GB SSD instead of the 512GB SSD on the base model. So, if you are looking to save some money, then the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is the way to go.