Six Reasons Drinking Water In Copper Vessel Is Beneficial

New Delhi: We often heard from our elders that water stored in a copper vessel has the ability to balance all the three doshas in your body. It does so by positively charging the water. The water stored in a copper vessel is known as Tamara Jal and is supposed to be consumed after storing the water in a copper vessel for at least eight hours.

When you store water in a copper vessel or bottle for long (eight hours or more), this metal releases its ions. The water gets infused with these copper ions. This metal is known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenic and antioxidant properties. It also helps you maintain healthy levels of haemoglobin in the blood. Moreover, it is good for cell regeneration too. The best part about this water is that it never becomes stale and can be stored this way for long periods of time. Here are some reasons why drinking water from a copper vessel is beneficial for you.

Helps the digestive system perform better

Acidity, gas or simply the inability to digest certain foods is common and here is where copper comes to your rescue. Copper has properties that stimulate peristalsis (the rhythmic contraction and relaxation of the stomach that helps food get digested and move along the digestive tract), kill harmful bacteria and reduce inflammation within the stomach, making it a great remedy for ulcers, indigestion and infections.

Aids in weight loss

Even after gorging fibre-rich fruits that guarantee weight loss you don t see results, try drinking water stored in a copper vessel regularly. Apart from fine-tuning your digestive system to perform better, copper also helps your body break down fat and eliminate it more efficiently, thereby, helping your body keep only what it will use and throw out the rest.

Helps heal wounds faster

Known for its immense anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, copper is a great tool for healing wounds quickly. Apart from that, copper is also known to strengthen your immune system and aid in the production of new cells. But its healing properties don’t cease with helping the body externally; copper is also known to help wounds within the body, especially the stomach.

Slows down ageing

If you are worried about the appearance of fine lines on your face, copper is your natural remedy. Packed with very strong anti-oxidant and cell forming properties, copper fights off free radicals, one of the main reasons for the formation of fine lines. Copper also helps in the production of new and healthy skin cells that replace old dying ones. Both these properties make copper a sure-fire way to beat fine lines.

Helps maintain cardiovascular health and beats hypertension

Heart disease is one of the most common ailments and copper helps minimize your risk of developing the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, copper has been found to help regulate blood pressure, heart rate and lowers cholesterol and triglyceride levels. It also helps prevent the accumulation of plaque and has the documented effect of dilating blood vessels to allow better flow of blood to the heart. It also helps lower one s triglyceride levels. So, if heart disease is your bane, here are five natural foods to prevent heart disease. You could also try drinking copper infused water for great results.

Can kill bacteria

Copper is known to be oligodynamic in nature (the sterilizing effect of metals on bacteria) and can destroy bacteria very effectively. It is especially effective against E.coli and S.aureus, two bacteria that are commonly found in our environment and known to cause severe illnesses in the human body. Known to help prevent common water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery and jaundice, copper has been touted as the cheapest solution to cleaning water in countries that do not have a good sanitation system. So, if you fear that your water may be contaminated, store it in a copper vessel before your drink it and be rest assured, you will be drinking healthy and clean water.