Tips To Keep You Fit This Hot Summer

New Delhi: Summer is well known to everyone. As the temperature starts to soar, more and more people experience discomforting conditions. Heat strokes, sunburn, and dehydration are some of the side effects of the scorching heat that summer has brought along. To stay healthy in summer it is important that you take enough precautions. In this blog, we will talk about the top 5 tips that will help you stay healthy this summer and protected from the blazing sun.

Workout in the Morning

Scheduling time to work out in the summer can be tricky. But the longer you leave it in the day, the less likely it is to happen. So set your alarm a bit earlier and get your workout done first thing in the morning. It will rev up your metabolism for the rest of the day, get those happy endorphins flowing and set the tone for an awesome day ahead. Don’t make excuses. Just get up and get it done. If you keep doing this day after day, eventually it will become a habit that will change your life!

Pack Your Breakfast and Lunch

Packing your breakfast and lunch is a great habit to get into, no matter what time of year it is. When you leave this simple task undone, it can leave you hungry and lead you to reach for a not-so-healthy replacement. Instead, take a bit of time to plan out breakfasts and lunches you can make in advance and have throughout the week, like our Blueberry Overnight Oats and Chickpea, Avocado & Feta Salad.

Grill All The Veggies

Barbecue season does not have to mean burgers, ribs and hot dogs. Grilling veggies gives them so much flavour and can help you fill up your plate with goodness. You can throw vegetables directly onto the grill or into a grilling basket. Our grilled veggies of choice are red pepper, zucchini, tomato, red onion and portobello mushroom! Grill em’ up, toss them in a bit of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, season with sea salt and black pepper and prepare for some serious deliciousness.

Stay Hydrated

You will sweat and you will lose a lot of water throughout the day – that much is inevitable. Even more so if you train and workout! Make sure you carry a bottle with you at all times. Consume more electrolytes too, and as mentioned earlier, coconut water helps as well.

Maintain A Routine

Summers are a great time to get that dream body, but it’s not going to happen unless you maintain a routine. The best times to workout are when the sun is about to rise or about to set – which means that you need to decide what works best for you and stick to that.