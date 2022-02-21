Red Senders Worth Rs 2.4 Crores Seized In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru customs officials have seized 4.8 tonnes of red sanders at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Whitefield on Saturday.

As per reports, the consignment comprising 70 containers had arrived from Tamil Nadu and was scheduled to be shipped to Taiwan on Saturday. The red sanders were falsely declared as furniture meant for export to Taiwan and a few pieces were placed in front to mislead officials at the depot.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore while the ICD were examining one of the containers. Meanwhile, they found pieces of sofa sets and dining tables placed on the top.

The sleuths then opened all 70 plywood boxes inside and 65 of them had a total of 195 red sanders logs. The ICD team alerted the forest department about the seizure and they are expected to probe further. Meanwhile, customs officials are looking into who booked the container.