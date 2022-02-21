Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured GF Saba Azad Spent Her Sunday With His Family: Check Pics

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend actor Saba Azad joined the Roshans for Sunday lunch. Hrithik’s uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan took to his Instagram to share the picture.

Sharing the picture he wrote, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.” Rajesh also shared a picture of the meal they had–sambar, dosa and more items served on a banana leaf.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented, “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun.” Suranika commented, “Best Sunday, best family, best lunch!” Saba also commented on the post and wrote, “Bestest Sunday.”

Hrithik was last seen in 2019’s War. He was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. They parted ways in 2014 and are still good friends.