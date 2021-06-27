Try Delicious Mughlai Chicken Korma Recipe

New Delhi: Mughlai Chicken Korma is a dish in which chicken cooked with aromatic spices in thick yogurt, onion, and nuts-based curry. It is an extremely popular dish from the Mughlai royal kitchen and Indian Cuisine.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken

2 bay leaves

cooking oil

1 piece cinnamon

4,5 cloves

4 green cardamom

1/4 tsp cumin seeds

250 gm yogurt

1/4 tsp Jeera/cumin

as required red chilli powder

1/4 tsp orange food colour

2 tsp ginger garlic paste

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp salt

5-6 almond, cashew

1 big fried onion

2 -3 tsp khash khash (poppy seeds)

100 ml water

Steps