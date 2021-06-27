Try Delicious Mughlai Chicken Korma Recipe
New Delhi: Mughlai Chicken Korma is a dish in which chicken cooked with aromatic spices in thick yogurt, onion, and nuts-based curry. It is an extremely popular dish from the Mughlai royal kitchen and Indian Cuisine.
Ingredients
- 1 kg chicken
- 2 bay leaves
- cooking oil
- 1 piece cinnamon
- 4,5 cloves
- 4 green cardamom
- 1/4 tsp cumin seeds
- 250 gm yogurt
- as required red chilli powder
- 1/4 tsp orange food colour
- 2 tsp ginger garlic paste
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp salt
- as per taste salt
- 5-6 almond, cashew
- 1 big fried onion
- 2 -3 tsp khash khash (poppy seeds)
- 100 ml water
Steps
- In a medium-hot pan add oil and whole spices (bay leaves,cloves, cardamom, cinnamon)
- Add chicken add food colour and mix it well, cook this for 8-9 mins on medium-low flame
- After 3-4 mins add 100gm of yogurt (Dahi), mix well. leave it for 8-9 mins
- After 7-8 mins add 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste and remaining masala’s (red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder,garam masala, etc) cook for 3 4 min
- Now besides, make a mixture of fried onion, almond, cashew,Khas Khas, and 150 gm of yogurt in a mixing jar and make a fine paste
- Now add the above mixture into the chicken and mix them well leave it on slow flame for 5 6 mins or soo..until the boil come
- Finally, here your Mughlai chicken korma is ready, serve it with love.