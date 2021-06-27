Try Delicious Mughlai Chicken Korma Recipe

Mughlai Chicken Korma
New Delhi: Mughlai Chicken Korma is a dish in which chicken cooked with aromatic spices in thick yogurt, onion, and nuts-based curry. It is an extremely popular dish from the Mughlai royal kitchen and Indian Cuisine.

Ingredients

  • 1 kg chicken
  • 2 bay leaves
  • cooking oil
  • 1 piece cinnamon
  • 4,5 cloves
  • 2 tej patta (bay leaves)
  • 4 green cardamom
  • 1 piece dalchini / cinnamon sticks
  • 1/4 tsp cumin seeds
  • 4 hari Elaichi / green cardamom
  • 250 gm yogurt
  • 1/4 tsp Jeera/cumin
  • as required red chilli powder
  • 1/4 tsp orange food colour
  • 2 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 2 tsp coriander powder
  • 2 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp garam masala
  • as per taste salt
  • 5-6 almond, cashew
  • 250 gm Yogurt
  • 1 big fried onion
  • 2 -3 tsp khash khash (poppy seeds)
  • 100 ml water

Steps

  1. In a medium-hot pan add oil and whole spices (bay leaves,cloves, cardamom, cinnamon)
  2. Add chicken add food colour and mix it well, cook this for 8-9 mins on medium-low flame
  3. After 3-4 mins add 100gm of yogurt (Dahi), mix well. leave it for 8-9 mins
  4. After 7-8 mins add 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste and remaining masala’s (red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder,garam masala, etc) cook for 3 4 min
  5. Now besides, make a mixture of fried onion, almond, cashew,Khas Khas, and 150 gm of yogurt in a mixing jar and make a fine paste
  6. Now add the above mixture into the chicken and mix them well leave it on slow flame for 5 6 mins or soo..until the boil come
  7. Finally, here your Mughlai chicken korma is ready, serve it with love.
