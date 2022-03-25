Re-Polling At One Booth In Umerkote Municipality Today

Nabarangpur: Re-polling is being held at booth No-14 of ward No-8 under Umerkote Municipality in Nabarangpur district on Friday.

The re-polling for the chairman post was necessitated in the booth after the voting process was hampered yesterday due to glitches in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

As per reports, the EVM had an error in the name and symbol of a candidate. The machine was showing the name of a candidate vying for Nabarangpur Municipality instead of the Umerkote Municipality Chairman post.

“The error was noticed at around 12.30 pm. The presiding officer informed the sector officer about the glitch immediately. Subsequently, the sector officer gave a report to the State Election Commissioner and it was decided that re-polling will take place in the booth on Friday,” said Umerkote election official Prashant Kumar Rout.