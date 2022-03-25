India logs 1685 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India recorded 1,685 new cases of the covid, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 25), the country saw a total of 2,499 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,78,087.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 21,530 (0.05%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,755. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.24 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,56,44,225 samples have been tested up to March 24 for COVID-19. Of these 6,91,425 samples were tested on Thursday.