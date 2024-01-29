Raveena Mehta expresses her excitement about being a part of musical phenomenon surrounding “Animal”

Mumbai: Following the global success of the movie “Animal,” adding a new dimension to the musical celebration surrounding “Animal,” international artist Raveena Mehta has recently unveiled her mesmerizing cover of the popular song ‘Pehle bhi main’ on her social media platforms. Known for her versatility and unique style, Raveena Mehta has brought her touch to this beloved track, capturing the hearts of her audience.

The cover features the enchanting vocals of Raveena Mehta and showcases the chemistry of India’s Crush, Tripti Dimri, and Ranbir Kapoor, adding an extra layer of charm to the already beloved song. Since its release, fans have been expressing their appreciation for Raveena Mehta’s rendition, and the buzz around the cover continues to grow.

Singer Raveena Mehta expressed her excitement about being a part of the musical phenomenon surrounding “Animal” and shared her admiration for the original track. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this musical journey, and ‘Pehle bhi main’ is such a beautiful and soulful song. Working on this cover has been a delightful experience, and I hope my fans enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

As the cover gains momentum on social media platforms, fans can’t get enough of Raveena Mehta’s unique interpretation of the song. With her distinct style and international flair, Raveena Mehta’s cover adds a new layer of excitement to the already successful soundtrack of Animal.