GRS Found Dead Inside Government Quarter In Koraput

Koraput: A Gram Rojgar Sevak was found dead inside the government quarter in Narayanpatna block in Koraput district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Choudhury, employed as the GRS in Kumbhari panchayat in the district. He was a native of Borigi village.

As per reports, a person first found his body inside his quarter and informed the police. The police on receiving the information reached the scene and recovered the body. The body was sent for post-mortem.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. However, the reason behind his death will be known after the post-mortem, the police said.