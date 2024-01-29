Mallikarjun Kharge Addresses ‘Odisha Bachao Samabesh’ In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached Odisha on Monday and addressed the ‘Odisha Bachao Samabesh’ in Bhubaneswar.

Kharge came to Odisha for the first time after taking charge of AICC. After arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, Kharge directly headed for the ‘Odisha Bachao Samabesh’.

A sea of party supporters created an electrifying atmosphere while receiving the Congress President at the Bhubaneswar airport. A mega rally was also held at the Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar.

“Odisha is considered to be the sacred land of ​​Lord Jagannath. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji held the last Congress session of his life here in 1964. Pandit Nehru ji and Biju Patnaik ji were very good friends. He believed in the ideology of Nehruji. But Naveen Patnaik believes in the ideology of BJP,” said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

ओडिशा को जगन्नाथ जी का पुण्य क्षेत्र माना जाता है। पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू जी ने जीवन का आखिरी कांग्रेस अधिवेशन सन् 1964 में यहीं किया था। पंडित नेहरू जी और बीजू पटनायक जी काफी अच्छे दोस्त थे। वह नेहरू जी की विचारधारा को मानते थे। लेकिन आज के पटनायक, BJP की विचारधारा को मानते…

Kharge’s maiden visit to the state as Congress president is expected to give an impetus to party workers before the full-fledged campaign for the Lok Sabha elections begins.