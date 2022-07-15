Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ Title Track Released!

New Delhi: The makers of the most anticipated film Shamshera released the title track from the film on Friday. The track has been crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Abhishek Nailwal, while Mithoon has taken care of the composition and lyrics. The song is high-on-energy, with Ranbir all set to give audiences an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Taking to their Twitter handle on Friday, July 15, Yash Raj Films unveiled the track and wrote, “Legends of Kaza… Presenting Balli and Shamshera in #ShamsheraTitleTrack Experience it now.”

Take A Look:

The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.