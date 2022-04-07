Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Marry In Punjabi Style; Wedding Festivities to Kick Off from Apr 14: Reports

Mumbai: A new report about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s alleged wedding has been doing the rounds. Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia will get married in April in the RK family house.

While there has been no confirmation on the wedding, it is being speculates that the RK Bungalow in Chembur is in the process of being decked up for the big day.

Preparations have reportedly begun at the venue. The wedding festivities will begin April 13-14 onward and will go on for three to four days with ceremonies following the Punjabi traditions. The families have been tight-lipped about the ceremony.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly set to get married on April 17, are dominating online trends almost every day because of reports about the wedding. The reason they chose 17 is that is a lucky number for Kapoor family 7+1 = 8. And the world is aware of RK’s obsession with the number 8 and Alia Bhatt too believes in the same and so the couple happily agreed for April 17.

Not only Ranbir and Alia, but their family has also kept silent about this big wedding.