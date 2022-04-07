Miscreants Loot Valuables Worth Lakhs From 2 Houses In Ganjam

Ganjam: Unidentified miscreants have allegedly burgled gold ornaments along with some cash from two houses in Hinjili locality of Ganjam district late last night.

According to reports, the miscreants barged into the houses of Nikunja Pradhan and Sahadev Dalai in Lenkakhali village under Hinjili police limits while all the family members were asleep and decamped with gold weighing around 60 grams and Rs 5,000 in cash from the houses.

After being aware of the robbery in the morning, they immediately informed the local police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.