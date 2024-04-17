Ram Navami 2024: All you need to know

New Delhi: Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Rama takes place on the ninth day or Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha phase of the lunisolar Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17. The festival coincides with the auspicious occasion of the final day of Chaitra Navratri festivities every year. Maa Durga and her incarnation Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Mythological texts such as Valmiki’s Ramayana and the Mahabharata mention the birth of Lord Rama. The observance of this festival dates back to ancient times when King Dasharatha was unable to have a child. On the advice of Rishi Vashishth, he performed the Putra Kamesti Yagna.

Ultimately, Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama while the other two wives of King Dasharatha also bore offspring. Sumitra gave birth to Lord Shatrughan and Lord Lakshman while Kaikeyi gave birth to Lord Bharat.

Lord Rama also known as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered for his virtuous and righteous nature.

The festival of Ram Navami commemorates the birth of Lord Rama’s birth, who is considered a symbol of truth and righteousness. He is hailed for his dharma, good conduct, and virtues. The festival celebrates the times of Lord Rama and the victory of good over evil.