Ram Lalla Idol Face REVEALED After Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The first visuals of gold-adorned Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha were revealed today after it was consecrated at the newly constructed temple on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

The beautiful sculpture of Lord Rama, envisioning him as a five-year-old has been made by the Karnataka-based sculptor, Arun Yogiraj.

Ram Lalla’s idol carries various religious symbols including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, and Kamala Nayan. The PM walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took ‘Sankalp’ for the “Pran Pratishtha ceremony” and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

Earlier in the day, the idol of Rama Lalla was bathed with “medicated water and holy water” carried in 114 Kalash (urns) from various pilgrimage sites across the country on Sunday, on the sixth day of rituals for the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple.

The rituals for the consecration ceremony had begun on January 16, starting from the Saryu River. The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on January 17.