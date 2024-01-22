Odisha CM watches Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha live on TV

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watched the inauguration of the Ram Temple that took place in a grand ceremony live on TV.

The highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir took place on Monday in a grand ceremony, marking a historic moment for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed ‘aarti’ after witnessing the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Prime Minister will also address a gathering of over 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. Inside the sanctum, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined Prime Minister Modi during the sacred proceedings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday afternoon completed leading the ‘pran pratishtha’, or consecration, of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the building of which is a 50-year-project of the BJP realised three months before the general election