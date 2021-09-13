Rainwater Floods Akhandalamani Temple In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: The Akhandalamani Temple in Bhadrak’s Aradi was flooded on Monday after water from overflowing river entered the temple premises.

According to reports, the Shivlinga remained half-submerged in water. Following the incident, the morning rituals were performed late on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to pump out water from the ‘Garbha Gruha’.

Odisha has been witnessing incessant rainfall during the last two days following a low pressure. Following this, flood-like situations and water-logging have been seen in several parts of the State.