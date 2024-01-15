The perfect ‘Makar Chaula’ recipe

Bhubaneswar: Makara Sankranti is one of the Hindu festivals which fall on the fixed date (14 January) every year(15 January if leap year). This festival celebrates the harvest and the end of winter.

Makara chaula is the traditional food made in every household of Odisha on makara sankranti.

A mixture of fresh harvested rice with some jaggery, milk, chhena, banana, sugarcane results into the most delicious makara chaula. First the prepared makara chaula is offered as naivedya to God, then serve to everyone. The rice used is preferably from the fresh harvest. So below is the step by step method of preparation of this Odisha special makara chaula.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Raw rice

1 cup milk

1/2 cup freshly grated coconut

1/3 cup small sugarcane pieces

1-2 ripe banana

sugar to taste

1/2 tsp pepper powder

1/4 cup cottage cheese (Chenna)

1 tsp grated ginger

1/2 cup chopped fruits of your choice

INSTRUCTIONS

Soak the rice overnight. Wash and drain. Spread on a plate and allow to dry at room temperature for 2-3 hours.

Grind into a coarse powder and transfer to a mixing bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients except for the banana and mix well.

Peel and crush the banana. Add to the mixing bowl and mix it.

Consume within a day if kept outside the refrigerator. Can be refrigerated for 2-3 days.