Woman Sanitation Worker Dies After Hit by Truck in Sambalpur

Rairakhol: In a tragic incident, a woman sanitation worker of Rairakhol NAC died in a truck accident near Bhim Bhoi Chowk of Rairakhol town on Cuttack National Highway No. 55 on Sunday in early morning.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kishori Behera (50) of Ambedkar Nagar, Rairakhol town.

According to the reports, Kishori was cleaning near Bhim Bhoi Street when she was hit by a truck bearing the number OD 23G 1423, which was en route from Boudh to Sambalpur via Rairakhol. The rear wheel of the truck ran over her leg, causing severe injuries.

Kishori was initially admitted to Rairakhol hospital. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to VIMSAR, Burla, and later to the Cuttack SCB Hospital as her condition deteriorated. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries while being transported to SCB hospital from Burla.

Kishori’s body was taken to the Rairakhol sub-division hospital for an autopsy. The police have seized the truck involved in the accident and detained the driver. A case has been registered at the Rairakhol police station, confirmed IIC Sabita Lata Sethi.

This incident has highlighted the growing traffic problems in Rairakhol town as shop owners are displaying their goods on the road has been causing frequent accidents. The local people have been demanding action against these encroachments on the road.