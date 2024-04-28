Red Alert Issued For Heatwave In Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the IMD, several parts of Odisha experienced intense heatwave conditions since early morning.

Red alert for heatwave issued to eight districts. These districts are Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur and Boudh.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.04.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

RED WARNING: (BE ALTERT) Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Boudh.

ORANGE WARNING: (BE PREPARED) Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, and Rayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: (BE UPDATED) Heatwave conditions will likely prevail over the Koraput, Puri, Deogarh, and Sundargarh districts. Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail over the districts of Koraput and Puri. Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Koraput.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 30.04.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, and Kandhamal, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

RED WARNING: (BE ALTERT) Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, and Jajpur.

ORANGE WARNING: (BE PREPARED) Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Deogarh, and Bargarh.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 01.05.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

RED WARNING: (BE ALTERT) Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, and Jajpur.

ORANGE WARNING: (BE PREPARED) Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.05.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 02.05.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

RED WARNING: (BE ALTERT) Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, and Jajpur.

ORANGE WARNING: (BE PREPARED) Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 03.05.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

ORANGE WARNING: (BE PREPARED) Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, and Jajpur.

YELLOW WARNING: (BE UPDATED) Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada, and Kalahandi.

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 04.05.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 05.05.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.