Actor Sahil Khan Arrested In Mahadev Betting App Case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has arrested actor Sahil Khan for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case.

Sahil Khan was arrested in Chhattisgarh by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell after the Bombay High Court rejected his petition for interim bail.

Mr Khan, sources say, had fled Mumbai and was on the run after his plea was rejected by the high court.

The actor was arrested after over 40 hours long operation with the help of Chhattisgarh Police.

A Mumbai court remanded him to four days police custody after he was brought to the city from Chhattisgarh this morning.

The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in Chhattisgarh and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.