Startup Odisha Yatra & Startup Xpress continue with its success spree

Bhubaneswar: Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress have witnessed record numbers of ideas within just 14 days. More than 1940 ideas have been generated so far, as the yatra continues its dream run across the state, already covering 23 districts in Odisha. It is a testament to the growing enthusiasm and creativity of student communities of the state. As the Yatra expands its reach to far flung areas and educational institutes, the number of participating students has increased substantially.

As Odisha aspires to recognize and nurture 5000 Startups by 2025, Odisha Startup Yatra and Startup Xpress are a playing important role in fulfilling this vision. It becomes a launch pad for idea generation from school and college students thus setting a high benchmark with sophisticated ideas.

So far, the Yatra has covered 23 districts of the state, visiting 137 colleges and 42 schools with participation from more than 18,210 students. On Tuesday, the vans visited 9 colleges and 2 schools, received 56 ideas with participation from 848 students.

The Yatra covered 3 colleges and one school of Sambalpur District namely Gangadhar Meher University, Gayatri Group of Institutions, Badriprasad Institute of Technology & Lady Lewis Girl’s High School respectively. In Balangir, the van visited State Institute of Hotel Management, Govt Women’s College & Yuvodaya College of Advance Technology. In Nabarangpur District, the van visited Model Degree College, Nabarangpur Degree College, Nabarangpur Women’s (Degree) College & Mother Teresa High School.

The excitement and enthusiasm from the student community was palpable with their passionate pitches.

Odisha Startup Yatra & Xpress, taking its journey forward will tour Jharsuguda, Sundargarh & Koraput District, while visitng few other institutions of Sambalpur on October 4th (Wednesday) to foster entrepreneurship and innovation at district level.

On Wednesday Odisha Startup Yatra & Xpress will cover Budharaja High School in Sambalpur District. In Koraput, the vans will visit Damanjodi Industrial Training Centre, Central University, Samanta Chandra Sekhar Institute of Technology and Management, Delhi Public School, Damanjodi. In Sundargarh District, the vans will reach out to Municipal College Rourkela, NIT Rourkela & Rourkela Institute of Management Studies. While in Jharsuguda District, the van will visit Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The aim of Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress 2023 is to encourage grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among them. In 2023 edition of the Yatra, Startup Odisha has four dedicated vans that will cover all 30 districts of the state.

After remarkable achievements in the past edition, this year Odisha Startup Yatra aims to leap forward by visiting 200+ colleges and 60+ schools thus impacting 25,000+ students. With a core focus on guiding and empowering young minds at the grassroot level in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship, the initiatives seek to equip them for harnessing the ample opportunities within the startup ecosystem.