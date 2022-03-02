Railway Police Seize Gold Worth Over Rs 12 Crore In Bhubaneswar, Four detained

Bhubaneswar: The government railway police (GRP) recovered 32 kg of gold from Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Wednesday.

The estimated value of the seized gold is over Rs 12 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, the GRP conducted a raid and caught the four youth with four bags containing gold pieces of jewellery weighing 8kg each.

Reportedly, the youths were detained by the cops for questioning. The Income Tax Department along with the GST team has initiated an investigation into the case to ascertain from where did they get the gold jewellery and to where were they travelling.