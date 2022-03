Fake Currency Notes Of Rs 7 Lakh Face Value Seized In Bhubaneswar, Two Held

Bhubaneswar: Police today seized fake currency notes having a face value of Rs 7 Lakh in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested two accused. The cops also seized counterfeit currency notes of Rs 200 denomination from them.

Efforts were on to identify, trace and nab other accused.