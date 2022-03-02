Robbers’ Gang Busted In Jharsuguda, Six Held

Jharsuguda: Rengali Police have busted an intra-state robbers’ gang and arrested as many as six members of the looter gang.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Raj Chouhan and Sanjay Gond of Chhattisgarh, Pratap Singh of Sundargarh, Surendra Nayak, Kailash Khadia, and Amus Munda of Sambalpur.

Reportedly, the accused were involved in stealing huge iron pipes used in mega drinking water supply projects from different districts. The gang used to sell these pipes for a profit in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused. The cops have also seized two trucks loaded with the stolen pipes from the forested area.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.