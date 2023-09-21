Rahul Gandhi Meets Coolies At Anand Vihar Station

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met coolies at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi. In a video shared on X, Gandhi can be seen sitting with the coolies at the station. The Congress MP’s visit came days after many coolies expressed their desire to meet him.

जननायक राहुल गांधी जी आज दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर कुली साथियों से मिले। पिछले दिनों एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था जिसमें रेलवे स्टेशन के कुली साथियों ने उनसे मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी। आज राहुल जी उनके बीच पहुंचे और इत्मीनान से उनकी बात सुनी। भारत जोड़ो यात्रा जारी है.. pic.twitter.com/QrjtmEMXmZ — Congress (@INCIndia) September 21, 2023

One of the persons who was present at Anand Vihar ISBT when Gandhi was meeting coolies said, “Extremely happy that Rahul Gandhi met auto drives and coolies here (Anand Vihar). He said he will put forth our issues in front of the government,” as quoted by PTI.

During the interaction with coolies in the national capital, Gandhi was seen wearing coolie dress and badge.