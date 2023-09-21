Mystery shrouds death of Assistant Collector in Rourkela

Rourkela: Shocking and suspicious death of Assistant Collector in Rourkela of Sundargarh district in Odisha. The body was recovered from a pond.

According to reports, the body was recovered from the Sensory Park pond near the Rourkela RSP Administration building. The deceased woman has been identified as Sushmita Minj of Rourkela.

She was working as an Assistant Collector in Rourkela. Her house was near the Rama Bahal area of Rajgangpur, said reliable reports.

Every day she used to come from her house to the Rourkela office. The woman was staying at Rourkela Radhika Regency Hotel since last September 17, said reliable reports.

She was seen coming out of the hotel on Tuesday morning. Later in the evening, her dead body was recovered from the pond. It is worth mentioning that the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem on Thursday.

However, the Udit Nagar Police Station is continuing to investigate how and under what circumstances her body was recovered from the pond. On the other hand, the family members have alleged that Sushmita was murdered, said latest reports.