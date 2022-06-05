Rafael Nadal Wins 14th French Open And Record-extending 22nd Grand Slam Title

Rafael Nadal defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets in French Open men’s singles final to clinch a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday. With the win, Nadal, 36, also became the oldest champion to win the Roland Garros title.

In a disappointing final, 36-year-old Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 with victory coming 17 years to the day since he claimed his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005.

With Sunday’s victory coming against all the odds, Nadal is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The oldest winner in Paris since a 34-year-old Andre Gimeno in 1972, Nadal had not been certain of taking part after a chronic left foot injury, which has plagued him throughout his career, flared up again. He also needed the best part of a gruelling 12 hours to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the previous three rounds.

Nadal had said on the eve of the final that he would rather lose Sunday’s match in exchange for a new foot. However, without needing to hit top gear, he was in complete control against Ruud, racing away to the title with three breaks in a third set which was over in 30 minutes.