22 killed, 6 injured after bus with Yamunotri pilgrims falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

As many as 22 people have been killed and six others left injured after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell into a gorge near Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand’s Damta on Sunday.

The bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh was travelling towards Yamunotri when it met with a mishap and fell into the gorge.

As per Uttarakhand local administration, 22 pilgrims have died & 6 people have been injured. A rescue operation by the police and SDRF teams is currently underway, said reports.

The six injured have been sent to hospital to receive treatment. “Police and SDRF on the spot,” said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai told news agency ANI that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is rushing to spot and will reach any moment.

Yamunotri along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.