CM Naveen Offers ‘6T’ Mantra To New Ministers, Asks To ‘Tour’ More

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday offered the ‘6T’ Mantra to newly-appointed Ministers advising them to ‘Tour’ more and work towards strengthening the grassroots further.

During a meeting with his new Cabinet Ministers, CM Naveen added ‘Tour’ to Odisha’s 5T Mantra which are Teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit.

After completely revamping the Odisha Cabinet, Patnaik has asked the Ministers to work wholeheartedly for the benefit of the people; spend more time with them and complete the pending work of all the departments

The Chief Minister has also advised the Ministers to visit every District, Block, Tehsil and Gram Panchayat to reach out to people.

As per reports, the newly appointed Ministers met the Chief Minister at his residence Naveen Niwas before leaving for Puri to have the darshan of Lord Jagannath at Srimandir.