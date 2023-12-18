Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) tops the charts being the Most awaited Hindi Film

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is the hot property among the masses. The first part Pushpa: The Rise has made the masses go bonkers over it and every single thing from the mass entertainer catches the rage from the audience to the celebrity. It is to be noted that following the roaring success of the predecessor, the makers announced the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, and ever since the announcement, the film has been topping the charts of the audience’s wishlist and everyone is excited to watch it on the big screens. The excitement for Allu Arjun starrer continues to soar high among the audiences and the buzz for the biggie is sky-high at every corner! In a recent surprise, the film has now topped the charts of Ormax’s ‘The Most Awaited Films of 2024’ in the Hindi language which stands as testimony to the fact that it is sure to bring mayhem at the box office.

<>

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Dec 15, 2023 (only films releasing Feb 2024 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/1dBxlERBeI — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) December 18, 2023

</>

The sequel ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ is slated to release on August 15th, 2024. Directed by the master craftsman Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.