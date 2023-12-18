Sam Bahadur worldwide box office collection: Vicky Kaushal film crosses Rs 100 cr in 17 days

Mumbai: Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, the biopic of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, has been slowly but steadily making waves at the global box office. The Vicky Kaushal film has now crossed the coveted ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

Sam Bahadur may have joined the club of ₹100 crore global grossers, but it’s far behind the film that released in cinemas on the same day 18 days ago on December 1. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s family crime drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has made ₹835.9 crore globally in the same time. It’s clearly the winner of the two films that released that day.

Sam Bahadur has earned ₹76 crore in India within 17 days. Vicky Kaushal has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the biopic. A few days ago, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a new BTS picture from the make-up room during the Sam Bahadur shoot, expressing gratitude to his fans for their love.

He captioned the post, “Makeup on, listen to his favourite jazz music and stare into that mirror till I start believing the guy in the mirror is Sam. Living your days believing to be SAM is a rare honour and a mammoth responsibility. The love you all are showering on our efforts is truly gratifying. Thank you!. #SAMBAHADUR IN CINEMAS! This weekend, do take your families out to the cinemas to experience the story of our true legend… FM Sam Manekshaw!” In the picture, Vicky could be seen seated in front of a dressing mirror, which is adorned with pictures of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.