Puri: Two more detained in Emar Mutt firing case; 3 held in stabbing incident

Puri: Singhadwar police detained two more persons for interrogation in connection with the firing case in which a servitor was shot dead near the historic Emar Mutt in Puri on Tuesday.

Police had detained the main accused identified as Chandan Barik on Tuesday. So far, police have detained three persons in connection with the incident.

While police have launched an investigation to unravel the reason behind the firing, father of the accused has attributed the shootout to love affair.

Puri police have also detained three persons in connection with the stabbing case. Past enmity is believed to be the main reason behind the attack. Surya Narayan Patra who sustained severe injuries in the attack was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after his condition worsened.