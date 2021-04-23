Puri Swargadwar Revamped; Admin Conducts Dry Run

Puri: Swargadwar in Puri, State’s most famous religious cremation ground, has been revamped with the construction of more funeral grounds for smooth cremation of more bodies simultaneously.

The district administration conducted a dry run of cremation at the Swargadwar, which is under redevelopment, in Puri on Thursday.

The dry run was held in presence of Collector Samarth Verma.

The dry run was conducted by burning an empty wooden pyre. The dry run checked the effectiveness of the facilities including additional funeral pyre spots, locker to store ‘Asthi’ (bones), rest-sheds for pall-bearers, drinking water facilities, special venues for the conduct of death rituals, CCTV cameras, and toilets.

Odisha Government had earlier sanctioned Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister Relief Fund in 2019 for the refurbishment of the Swargadwar.