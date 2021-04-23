Dolphin Carcass Recovered From Puri Beach

Puri: A 3-ft-long dolphin carcass has been recovered by the Lifeguard on the sea beach at Digabarini Khunti in Puri on Friday.

Reportedly, the lifeguards spotted the carcass lying on the beach and immediately informed the forest officials about the same.

The forest department officials reached the spot and identified the fish as a Bottlenose dolphin which is found in Chilika lake.

It is suspected that the dolphin died after being hit by a trawler. However the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Bottlenose dolphins are in the genus Tursiops. They are the most common members of the family Delphinidae, the family of oceanic dolphins. These Sea mammals lives in Chilika Lake and sometimes go into the sea towards Chandrabhaga.